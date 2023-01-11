TV Ratings: Golden Globes Narrowly Avoid All-Time NBC Low

The Golden Globe Awards slid to the second-lowest viewer total in their 28-year history on NBC with Tuesday’s ceremony.

The telecast averaged 6.25 million viewers, down 10 percent from 6.91 million for the last televised Globes ceremony in 2021. (Last year’s awards weren’t broadcast, as NBC opted not to air them due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.) The 2021 show was a remote production, with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey emceeing in front of a mostly empty Beverly Hilton ballroom.

The all-time low for NBC came in the writers’ strike year of 2008, when the HFPA aired a televised press conference announcing the winners rather than the usual ceremony. That broadcast gathered about 6 million viewers.

Tuesday’s show delivered a 1.1 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, down 28 percent from 1.52 two years ago. The demo rating is an all-time low for NBC.

The last time the Globes attracted an audience of under 6 million viewers was in 1995, when the awards aired on TBS. About 3.6 million people watched that year, when Claire Danes — a presenter at Tuesday’s show — won the award for best actress in a drama series for My So-Called Life.

The other broadcast networks aired regular programming opposite the Globes, with CBS’ FBI (7.44 million viewers) bringing in the biggest audience in primetime.