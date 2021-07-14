TV Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Inches Up vs. 2019

Fox’s broadcast of baseball’s All-Star Game posted a small increase in viewers compared to its last installment two years ago, avoiding a third straight all-time audience low.

Tuesday’s telecast delivered 8.24 million viewers, about 100,000 more than the 2019 game’s 8.14 million. (Last year’s All-Star Game was canceled due to the pandemic.) It’s also worth noting that the Nielsen figures for Tuesday include out of home viewing and 2019’s do not. Still, the audience for the All-Star Game is in keeping with both improved ratings for baseball this season — including Monday’s Home Run Derby on ESPN — and a general uptick for sports following last year’s pandemic-snarled calendar.

Fox easily led the night in total viewers and the adults 18-49 demographic, where it averaged a 1.8 rating. NBC finished second for the night thanks to America’s Got Talent, which drew 7.1 million viewers and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic. College Bowl wasn’t able to keep much of that audience, coming in at 2.28 million viewers and a 0.4 in the key ad demo at 10 p.m.

Univision’s Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan tied for third among adults 18-49 with 0.5 ratings. The Tuesday debut of CBS’ Love Island posted 1.71 million viewers and a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic, in line with its average on other nights last week.

