TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Edges Up, ‘FBI’ Ties ‘NCIS’ in Demo

NBC also gets a boost from the return of 'The Voice' to its Tuesday lineup.

NBC’s This Is Us returned from three weeks off to slightly higher ratings, helping the network improve week to week. CBS swept the primetime rankings in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, with FBI tying lead-in NCIS in the key ad demographic.

This Is Us recorded a 0.83 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.08 million viewers, both up a little bit from its last airing in mid-April. NBC also got a bump from the return of The Voice‘s Tuesday edition (0.62, 5.75 million), which put up substantially higher same-day numbers than the Young Rock/Kenan combo did in recent weeks. New Amsterdam (0.38, 3.27 million) had a slightly larger total audience than last week but came down slightly in the 18-49 demo.

NCIS was Tuesday’s most watched show (8.94 million viewers) by a sizable margin. It tied FBI for second among adults 18-49 with a 0.69 rating; FBI attracted 7.69 million total viewers. FBI: Most Wanted swept the 10 p.m. hour with 5.79 million viewers and a 0.56 in the 18-49 demo.

ABC had a down night, with Pooch Perfect (0.35 in 18-49, 1.86 million viewers), Black-ish (0.31, 1.61 million) and Mixed-ish (0.31, 1.5 million) all hitting lows. Big Sky (0.38, 2.63 million) inched up from last week’s season low in total viewers and was flat in adults 18-49.

On Fox, The Resident (0.48 in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers) slipped a little, while Prodigal Son (0.38, 1.83 million) was fairly steady. Supergirl (0.11, 471,000) also declined for The CW, while The Flash (0.22, 742,000) rose by a small amount.

On cable, Tucker Carlson Tonight brought in the biggest total audience with 3.27 million viewers. An NBA game on TNT (Knicks-Lakers) topped the 18-49 demo with a 0.52 rating.

