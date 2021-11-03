TV Ratings: World Series Ends With Second Smallest Audience Ever

The World Series ended Tuesday with its biggest audience of the six-game contest and posted substantial games over last year’s pandemic-altered series. But aside from last year, the series goes down as the least watched since total-viewer tallies became available in the early 1970s.

Elsewhere Tuesday, CBS’ FBI trio held up reasonably well, NBC’s La Brea slipped without a new Voice as a lead-in and Fox News dominated coverage of off-year elections.

Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over Houston in game six of the World Series averaged 13.97 million viewers on Fox, up 11 percent over last year’s clinching game six (12.63 million). The series as a whole averaged about 11.74 million viewers, a 20 percent bump from last year’s all-time low but well behind every pre-pandemic World Series for which there are viewer records. The prior low was 12.64 million viewers for a four-game series in 2012.

FBI was the most watched show in primetime after the World Series, drawing just under 7 million viewers — up from its last airing two weeks ago — along with a 0.58 rating among adults 18-49 (down from 0.7). FBI: International (5.42 million, 0.46) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.97 million, 0.44) were down in both measures.

At NBC, La Brea (4.03 million viewers, 0.43 in 18-49) suffered season lows following a Voice clip show (4.99 million, 0.54). New Amsterdam also fell at 10 p.m. with 2.81 million viewers and a 0.26 in the key ad demographic.

The Bachelorette had the night’s best 18-49 rating (excluding the World Series) with a 0.67, but both that and its 2.74 million viewers came in slightly behind last week. Queens slipped to just 1.16 million viewers and a 0.28 in the demo.

On cable, Fox News dominated the night’s election coverage, with The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. drawing the biggest audience in primetime (5.15 million viewers). The channel averaged 4.6 million viewers from 8 p.m.-midnight ET to 1.45 million for MSNBC and 1.04 million for CNN.

