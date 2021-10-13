TV Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Steady, Dodgers-Giants Scores

NBC’s giant-sinkhole drama La Brea posted modest viewer gains Tuesday while holding fairly steady among adults 18-49. CBS’ FBI trio improved in the key ad demographic as well, and TBS got a strong showing from the fourth game of the Dodgers-Giants playoff series in baseball.

La Brea averaged 5.09 million viewers and a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demo for NBC, right in line with last week’s 5.04 million and 0.64. Its lead-in, The Voice, was off a little bit week to week with 6.55 million viewers and a 0.85 in the 18-49 demo.

The slip by The Voice moved FBI (6.75 million) to the top of the total viewer chart in primetime; the show also improved its 18-49 rating to 0.7 from 0.59 last week. FBI: International (5.63 million, 0.59) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.6 million, 0.63) also rose in the demo but lost some viewers.

Our Kind of People edged higher in adults 18-49 with a 0.33 on Fox, though it was off slightly in total viewers (1.38 million vs. 1.43 million last week). The Resident (0.45 in 18-49, 2.94 million viewers) came down a bit in both measures.

A Tuesday edition of Dancing With the Stars posted 4.32 million viewers and a 0.66 in adults 18-49 on ABC, off slightly from Monday’s regular showing.

Game four of the National League division series between the L.A. Dodgers and San Francisco Giants averaged 5.15 million viewers on TBS, a high for the divisional round this year (at least until Thursday’s deciding game). It also had the best 18-49 rating (1.36) across all of broadcast and cable in primetime. Atlanta’s series-clinching win over Milwaukee in the other National League series drew 3.07 million viewers earlier in the evening; Fox Sports 1’s afternoon American League game brought in 1.75 million.

