TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Slides to Premiere Low

The Bachelorette was the top show among adults 18-49 on the broadcast networks Tuesday, but the ABC mainstay opened well below last season’s debut and had its smallest premiere audience ever.

That in turn led to a modest series debut for Queens at 10 p.m. NBC’s La Brea continued its run of decent ratings despite a smaller Voice lead-in, and baseball playoff games and the start of the NBA season led the cable rankings.

The Bachelorette premiere earned a 0.79 rating among adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers, down significantly from the 1.4 and 5 million viewers for last fall’s debut. Queens premiered with a 0.36 in the key ad demographic and 1.75 million viewers.

At NBC, The Voice improved in total viewers (6.73 million, up 180,000 vs. last week) but slipped to a 0.66 (from 0.85) in adults 18-49. La Brea similarly ticked up in viewers (5.12 million from 5.09 million) and fell in the demo, though its decline was smaller (0.55 vs. 0.63 last week). New Amsterdam came in at 3.42 million viewers and a 0.34 in the demo.

The Resident (3.31 million viewers, 0.44 in 18-49) and Our Kind of People (1.41 million, 0.28) similarly added some viewers but lost a couple hundredths of a point in adults 18-49 on Fox. CBS aired repeats of its FBI shows.

On cable, TNT’s season-opening NBA doubleheader averaged about 2.8 million viewers, and the late game (Lakers-Warriors) drew 3.39 million. It also had primetime’s best 18-49 rating at 1.31. The two baseball championship series games finished 1-2 on cable in total viewers, with the National League (4.36 million) outdrawing the American League (4.14 million).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.