TV Ratings: World Series Opens Higher for Fox

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves attempts to turn the double play after making the putout on Jason Castro #18 of the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

The 2021 World Series began with a sizable ratings boost over last year’s all-time low — but Tuesday’s opening game still ranked behind any other in recent history.

Fox’s telecast of Atlanta’s 6-2 game one victory over Houston averaged 10.81 million viewers, leading all of primetime by a substantial margin and growing by about 18 percent over the 9.2 million who tuned in for last year’s opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played in a neutral location at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in front of a 25 percent capacity crowd due to the pandemic. The game was also up among adults 18-49, earning a 2.52 rating vs. 2.4 a year ago.

Aside from last year, though, Tuesday’s game was the least watched World Series opener ever. The pre-pandemic low was 12.19 million viewers in 2014.

NBC’s The Voice led the rest of the broadcast offerings Tuesday with 6.71 million viewers (even with last week) and a 0.77 among adults 18-49 (up from 0.66). La Brea (5.2 million, 0.59) and New Amsterdam (3.53 million, 0.37) improved in both total viewers and the key ad demographic.

ABC scuffled on the night, with The Bachelorette (2.87 million viewers, 0.71 in 18-49) and Queens (1.48 million, 0.31) declining some from their premieres last week. CBS aired repeats in primetime, and The CW had Stargirl (624,000 viewers, 0.14 18-49) and Supergirl (451,000, 0.09).

The Five on Fox News had the biggest audience on cable Tuesday with 3.26 million viewers. An NBA game on TNT (76ers-Knicks) had the best 18-49 rating at 0.59.

