TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ MLB Wild Card Lead Tuesday

The Voice remained the top broadcast network show Tuesday night, but it ceded the No. 1 spot across all of Nielsen-measured TV to the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

ESPN hit multi-year highs for the AL wild card matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. On the broadcast side, CBS’ FBI franchise continued to put up steady numbers, NBC’s La Brea held up reasonably well in week two, and ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise ended its season with mixed results.

The Voice was down a bit from last week, but its 7.21 million viewers and 0.87 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime in both measures on the broadcast networks. La Brea followed with 5.05 million viewers (down 20 percent from its premiere) and a 0.64 in the key ad demographic (off by 17 percent). New Amsterdam (2.86 million, 0.3) closed NBC’s night.

At CBS, FBI delivered 6.71 million viewers and a 0.59 ratings in adults 18-49. FBI: International (6.08 million, 0.53) edged up vs. last week, and FBI: Most Wanted (5.65 million, 0.53) was fairly steady.

Bachelor in Paradise ended with 2.9 million viewers and a 0.75 in adults 18-49, up a little in viewers from last week but down by a slight 0.02 in the demo. Fox’s The Resident (3.11 million, 0.48) ticked up with the departure of Emily VanCamp’s character, while Our Kind of People (1.43 million, 0.3) was fairly steady.

ESPN (7.12 million) and ESPN2 (573,000) combined for 7.69 million viewers for the AL wild card game, the most for any wild card matchup since 2015. It was also the biggest audience for a wild card game on ESPN since 1998 and was up 67 percent from the last time ESPN and ESPN2 had the AL wild card in 2019 (4.54 million).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.