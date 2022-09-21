TV Ratings: ‘Monarch’ Tumbles While ‘FBI’ Stays Solid

CBS’ FBI had a solid start to its fifth season Tuesday, drawing more viewers than any other primetime show. The Bachelorette ended on a season high for ABC, but Fox’s Monarch fell off considerably from its NFL-aided premiere.

FBI brought in 6.81 million viewers and a 0.64 rating among adults 18-49, holding up fairly well against last year’s premiere (7.12 million, 0.72). Spinoffs FBI: International (5.44 million, 0.5) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.27 million, 0.51) fell shorter of last season’s debuts but were in line with their 2021-22 same-day averages.

Monarch moved to its regular home on Fox and unsurprisingly declined by a sizable amount from its post-NFL premiere on Sept. 11. The drama averaged 1.72 million viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic, less than half of what it earned for its series debut (4.03 million, 0.91). The Resident opened with 2.71 million viewers and a 0.35 in the key ad demo, versus 3.03 million and 0.5 a year ago.

The Bachelorette’s three-hour finale brought in season highs in both viewers (3.57 million) and adults 18-49 (0.9 rating), edging last week’s 3.55 million and 0.89. The show improved on last fall’s finale by better than 20 percent but came in below the end of season 17 in summer 2021.

At NBC, The Voice’s Tuesday debut came in with 6.19 million viewers and a 0.73 among adults 18-49, a little ahead of Monday’s show. New Amsterdam (3.22 million, 0.39) was on par with its 2021-22 season average but off some from last fall’s opener.

On cable Tuesday, Fox News’ The Five was the most watched show with 3.68 million viewers.

For entertainment programming, a show’s same-day ratings typically represent less than half of its eventual, multiplatform audience. The rest will come via delayed viewing and streaming.

