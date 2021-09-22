Skip to main content

TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Edges Up in Tuesday Debut

The lone new series on the night, Fox's 'Our Kind of People,' puts up modest numbers.

The Voice captured Tuesday’s best primetime ratings, leading the night in both total viewers and adults 18-49 and improving slightly on its season premiere Monday. The night’s lone series debut, Fox’s Our Kind of People, pulled in modest premiere numbers, while CBS’ three-headed FBI franchise performed solidly.

The Voice was once again the only primetime show to break the 1.0 barrier in the 18-49 demographic, coming in at a 1.09 rating. It averaged 7.35 million viewers for NBC; both figures are up a smidge from Monday’s edition (1.08, 7.22 million). The season premiere of New Amsterdam followed with a 0.54 in the key ad demo and 3.72 million viewers, a little ahead of its 2020-21 average.

CBS’ stacking of the FBI franchise on Tuesday posted promising returns: The fourth season premiere of FBI drew 7.12 million viewers and a 0.72 rating in adults 18-49. Nearly all of those people stuck around for FBI: Most Wanted (7.12 million, 0.66), and the series premiere of FBI: International held up well at 6.43 million viewers and a 0.59 in the demo. (Most Wanted and International will flip time periods next week.)

At Fox, The Resident opened its fifth season with 3.03 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49. Our Kind of People drew just 1.64 million viewers and a 0.35 at 9 p.m.; that’s a bit better than The Big Leap (1.47 million, 0.29) on Monday.

ABC was still in summer mode with Bachelor in Paradise (3.18 million viewers, 0.87 in 18-49) and the finale of The Ultimate Surfer (1.14 million, 0.25). On cable, Fox News’ The Five led Tuesday in total viewers with 3.64 million. Episode three of Impeachment: American Crime Story drew 657,000 first-night viewers on FX, down a little from 690,000 last week.

