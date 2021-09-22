TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Edges Up in Tuesday Debut

The Voice captured Tuesday’s best primetime ratings, leading the night in both total viewers and adults 18-49 and improving slightly on its season premiere Monday. The night’s lone series debut, Fox’s Our Kind of People, pulled in modest premiere numbers, while CBS’ three-headed FBI franchise performed solidly.

The Voice was once again the only primetime show to break the 1.0 barrier in the 18-49 demographic, coming in at a 1.09 rating. It averaged 7.35 million viewers for NBC; both figures are up a smidge from Monday’s edition (1.08, 7.22 million). The season premiere of New Amsterdam followed with a 0.54 in the key ad demo and 3.72 million viewers, a little ahead of its 2020-21 average.

CBS’ stacking of the FBI franchise on Tuesday posted promising returns: The fourth season premiere of FBI drew 7.12 million viewers and a 0.72 rating in adults 18-49. Nearly all of those people stuck around for FBI: Most Wanted (7.12 million, 0.66), and the series premiere of FBI: International held up well at 6.43 million viewers and a 0.59 in the demo. (Most Wanted and International will flip time periods next week.)

At Fox, The Resident opened its fifth season with 3.03 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49. Our Kind of People drew just 1.64 million viewers and a 0.35 at 9 p.m.; that’s a bit better than The Big Leap (1.47 million, 0.29) on Monday.

ABC was still in summer mode with Bachelor in Paradise (3.18 million viewers, 0.87 in 18-49) and the finale of The Ultimate Surfer (1.14 million, 0.25). On cable, Fox News’ The Five led Tuesday in total viewers with 3.64 million. Episode three of Impeachment: American Crime Story drew 657,000 first-night viewers on FX, down a little from 690,000 last week.

Broadcast and cable entertainment shows will grow substantially via delayed viewing and streaming.

