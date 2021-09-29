TV Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Avoids Nielsen Sinkhole With Solid Premiere

La Brea opens with a huge sinkhole opening under the tar pits in Los Angeles, so had it debuted to poor ratings, the headlines would have written themselves.

Fortunately for NBC, the drama series scored very solid numbers for its premiere Tuesday: It leads all new series in the first two weeks of the season in the adults 18-49 demographic (0.77 rating), and its 6.37 million viewers are second only to the 6.58 million for the debut of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS. La Brea led the 9 p.m. hour in both measures.

La Brea also retained most of the audience from The Voice (0.95 in 18-49, 7.43 million viewers), which ticked up in total viewers versus last week but came down 0.14 in the key ad demo. New Amsterdam (0.43, 3.55 million) also declined a little from its premiere.

CBS’ FBI franchise held up fairly well in week two, with the flagship show (7.37 million viewers, 0.68 in adults 18-49) growing its total viewers week to week. FBI: International (6.04 million, 0.52) retained most of its premiere audience, and FBI: Most Wanted (5.59 million, 0.54) dropped off some in its regular 10 p.m. slot after airing at 9 last week.

Fox’s Our Kind of People was about even with last week’s premiere in the 18-49 demo (0.34 vs. 0.35) but dipped a little in total viewers to 1.49 million. Lead-in The Resident (0.43, 2.96 million) was also down a bit. The next-to-last episode of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise tied La Brea for second in the demo at 0.77 and averaged 2.82 million viewers.

On cable, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight grabbed the most viewers in primetime with 3.24 million. FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story clocked in with 601,000 viewers, down a little from the previous week’s 657,000.

