TV Ratings: NBA Finals Dominates Wednesday

Game 4 of the NBA Finals scored the series’ biggest audience so far, carrying ABC to an easy ratings win in primetime Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns, evening the series at two games apiece, averaged 10.25 million viewers — the first time since 2019 that a Finals game has topped the 10 million mark. It was up by 36 percent over the comparable game in the 2020 Finals last October. The game also averaged a 3.5 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, more than three times higher than the No. 2 show in primetime — the NBA Countdown pregame at 1.0.

Through four games, the NBA Finals is averaging just over 9.3 million viewers on ABC, a 34 percent improvement over this point in last year’s pandemic-delayed series that was played in a fan-free bubble. It remains well behind pre-pandemic levels; through four games in 2019, the Finals were averaging 13.54 million viewers, 31 percent higher than this year.

CBS’ Big Brother fared the best of any other broadcast show Wednesday, though it was predictably off some from its premiere a week earlier thanks to the increased competition. It scored a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.63 million viewers; Love Island followed with a 0.3 and 1.69 million viewers.

Fox got a 0.6 and 2.67 million viewers from Masterchef, while Crime Scene Kitchen‘s penultimate episode drew a 0.4 in the key demo and 1.83 million viewers. Kung Fu drew 759,000 people to The CW a week ahead of its season finale.

