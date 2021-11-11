TV Ratings: CMA Awards on Par With 2020

Ratings for the CMA Awards held fairly steady with last year’s broadcast — which can count as a win in the past couple of years, when steep viewer losses have been the norm.

ABC’s telecast of the 55th annual awards did reach a second straight all-time low in total viewers, averaging 6.83 million. That’s down about 3.5 percent from last year’s 7.08 million, which was the previous low. Prior to this year’s Video Music Awards (whose cross-platform numbers edged up) and Emmys (which posted sizable year to year gains), double-digit losses had been the norm for most awards shows in recent years.

The show was even with last year among adults 18-49, notching a 1.12 rating for ABC’s best Wednesday performance so far this season. The CMA Awards led the night in the key ad demographic after finishing third last year behind episodes of Fox’s The Masked Singer and NBC’s Chicago Med.

Elsewhere Wednesday, CBS’ Survivor inched up in viewers to 5.56 million and was steady in the 18-49 demo with a 0.95 rating. The Masked Singer slipped to a season low 3.96 million viewers and recorded a 0.89 among adults 18-49.

Chicago Fire was the most watched show after the CMAs with 6.63 million viewers, followed by Chicago Med at 6.46 million. Chicago PD was steady at 5.58 million viewers; all three scored between 0.65 and 0.71 in adults 18-49.

An NBA game on ESPN (Heat-Lakers) led cable in adults 18-49 with a 0.61 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most watched show on cable with 3.53 million viewers.

