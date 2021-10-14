TV Ratings: ‘Conners’ Hits Season High, ‘Wonder Years’ Rises

THE CONNERS - “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” – It’s Dan and Louise’s wedding day, but it’s a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KATEY SAGAL, JOHN GOODMAN

A wedding on The Conners pushed the show to its biggest audience of the fall on Wednesday. The Wonder Years also improved for ABC, while NBC’s three Chicago shows gave the network a primetime win in both total viewers and adults 18-49.

The Conners pulled in 3.59 million viewers and a 0.61 rating among adults 18-49 on ABC. The total viewer figure is its best mark of the season so far, and its demographic rating is just shy of its season premiere. The Wonder Years (2.72 million, 0.54) also posted its best ratings since premiere week, while The Goldbergs (3.21 million, 0.59) edged up in adults 18-49 and Home Economics (2.06 million, 0.38) improved in both measures. A Million Little Things (1.89 million, 0.28) capped ABC’s night with small bumps over last week.

Chicago Fire (7.25 million viewers, 0.83 in 18-49), Chicago Med (6.94 million, 0.79) and Chicago PD (5.98 million, 0.73) finished 1-2-3 in total viewers in primetime, and their combined average of 0.78 in adults 18-49 gave NBC a win in the key ad demo for the night.

Fox’s The Masked Singer also grew week to week, posting Wednesday’s best demo rating (0.99) and rising by about 250,000 viewers to 4.6 million. Alter Ego (0.45, 2.32 million) added a couple hundredths of a point to last week’s demo rating.

Survivor came down slightly for CBS with 5.68 million viewers and a 0.92 in adults 18-49. Tough as Nails (2.93 million, 0.43) and CSI: Vegas (3.91 million, 0.42) also declined a little. The CW had the season premieres of Legends of Tomorrow (585,000 viewers, 0.09 in 18-49) and Batwoman (469,000, 0.08) as it begins to fill in its fall schedule.

On cable, part one of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion led the 18-49 demo with a 0.54 rating and drew 1.52 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight had the biggest total audience, averaging 3.35 million for Fox News.

