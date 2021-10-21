TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Tops ‘Masked Singer’ With 4-Week Demo High

For the second time in three weeks, CBS’ Survivor led Fox’s The Masked Singer among adults 18-49, taking the demographic crown on the broadcast networks Wednesday night. NBC’s Chicago Fire was the most watched show of the evening, tying its season high with the departure of long-time regular Jesse Spencer.

Survivor inched back over the 1.0 rating mark in adults 18-49, recording a 1.01 for its best same-day mark since its Sept. 20 season premiere. It averaged 5.63 million viewers, on par with last week. Tough as Nails (0.41, 2.75 million) and CSI: Vegas (0.35, 3.54 million) both declined some.

The Masked Singer inched down on Fox, coming in at 4.53 million viewers and a 0.95 in adults 18-49 (vs. 4.6 million and 0.99 a week ago). Alter Ego (2.17 million, 0.37) also dipped.

Chicago Fire‘s 200th episode drew 7.36 million viewers, matching the Sept. 29 installment for its best mark of the season so far. Its 0.81 rating in adults 18-49 was in line with last week. Chicago Med (6.77 million, 0.73) and Chicago PD (5.57 million, 0.69) fell off by small amounts.

ABC’s comedies had a down night as The Goldbergs (2.91 million viewers, 0.54 demo rating), The Wonder Years (2.08 million, 0.39) and Home Economics (1.66 million, 0.29) had season lows in total viewers. The Goldbergs and The Wonder Years also had below average 18-49 ratings (The Conners and A Million Little Things had the night off). The CW was relatively steady with Legends of Tomorrow (521,000 viewers, 0.08 in 18-49) and Batwoman (487,000, 0.08).

On cable, TBS’ telecast of the National League championship series averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.35 in adults 18-49, with the latter figure leading both broadcast and cable in primetime. FS1’s American League championship coverage drew 3.51 million people, while ESPN had its best NBA season opener (1.96 million) in eight years.

