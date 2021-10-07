TV Ratings: ‘CSI’ Return Falls to ‘Chicago PD’

The rebirth of the CSI franchise on CBS fell short of NBC’s established Chicago brand on Wednesday. Baseball’s National League wild card game put up strong numbers for TBS.

CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the original series featuring a mix of old and new characters, opened with 4.12 million viewers and a 0.46 rating among adults 18-49 on CBS. The premiere finished second on the broadcast networks in the 10 o’clock hour, a good ways behind Chicago PD (5.75 million viewers, 0.75 in 18-49).

Also on CBS, Survivor led broadcast in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.94 and drew 5.8 million viewers, off slightly from a week ago. The season premiere of Tough as Nails posted a 0.5 in the demo and 3.11 million viewers, in line with its numbers last season.

Chicago Fire (7.18 million viewers) and Chicago Med (7.02 million) finished first and second in total viewers for the night and averaged 0.8 (Fire) and 0.83 (Med) in the key ad demo. NBC led the broadcast night in both total viewers and adults 18-49.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (0.9 in 18-49, 4.35 million viewers) slipped to second in the demo. Alter Ego (0.42, 2.37 million) came down slightly vs. last week. At ABC, The Goldbergs (0.58 in 18-49) and The Conners (0.52) ticked up slightly in the demo, but The Wonder Years (0.47), Home Economics (0.35) and A Million Little Things (0.23) all declined. All but The Goldbergs (3.25 million, up from 3.17 million a week ago) were down in total viewers as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ walkoff 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild card game averaged 6.67 million viewers for TBS. That’s short of the 7.69 million who watched the American League wild card matchup on ESPN and ESPN2 Tuesday, but it’s a healthy 41 percent ahead of the 2019 NL wild card game (4.73 million). TBS led all of TV in adults 18-49 with a 1.73 rating.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.