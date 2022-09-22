TV Ratings: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns Steady as ‘Chicago’ Trio Tops Wednesday

Abbott Elementary didn’t get a post-Emmys bump in viewing (at least not on air), but the ABC comedy opened its second season right in line with its first. NBC’s three Chicago dramas led Wednesday’s ratings in total viewers, and the premiere of CBS’ Survivor topped the adults 18-49 demographic.

Abbott Elementary premiered to 2.92 million viewers and a 0.57 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, on par with both its series debut in December 2021 (2.88 million, 0.63) and its same-day season averages from 2021-22 (2.82 million, 0.57). The show nearly tripled its total audience last season after 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

The Conners (3.73 million viewers, 0.57 in 18-49) led off the network’s comedy block by improving on last season’s premiere in total viewers (though not in the key ad demographic), and Home Economics (2.1 million, 0.38) was fairly steady. The Goldbergs (2.53 million, 0.44) and drama Big Sky (2.26 million, 0.26) were both down year to year.

NBC led all three hours of primetime in total viewers, paced by Chicago Fire’s 6.75 million at 9 p.m. Chicago Med had 6.48 million viewers and Chicago PD 5.48 million; Med had the best 18-49 rating of the trio at 0.7, followed by Fire at 0.69 and PD at 0.67.

The two-hour premiere of Survivor led the 18-49 demo in primetime with a 0.73 rating, but both that figure and the show’s 5.05 million viewers were off by double digits from a year ago (1.06 in 18-49, 6.25 million viewers). The Amazing Race premiered to 3.03 million viewers and a 0.46 in the demo.

Similar to Survivor, Fox’s The Masked Singer also declined from its fall 2021 debut, recording its smallest premiere audience to date with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 in adults 18-49. Lego Masters followed with 1.47 million viewers and a 0.36.

For entertainment programming, a show’s same-day ratings typically represent less than half of its eventual, multi-platform audience. The rest will come via delayed viewing and streaming.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.