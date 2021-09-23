TV Ratings: ‘Wonder Years’ Scores Decent Start for ABC

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot put up respectable Nielsen numbers for its premiere Wednesday, fitting in well with the network’s comedy lineup and scoring the best adults 18-49 rating for a series debut in the first three days of the new season.

Survivor returned from a year away to solid numbers for CBS, though it fell just short of Fox’s The Masked Singer in the 18-49 demographic. NBC’s Chicago trio delivered the night’s biggest total audiences.

The Wonder Years drew 3.23 million viewers and a 0.67 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, holding onto nearly all of its lead-in audience from The Goldbergs (3.62 million, 0.7). The Conners opened its season with a live episode, averaging 3.51 million viewers and a 0.65 in the key ad demo. The back half of ABC’s night, however, fell off some with Home Economics (2.21 million, 0.41) and A Million Little Things (2.09 million, 0.29).

Survivor began its 41st edition in front of 6.25 million viewers and a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demo — down a fair amount from its 2019-20 averages (no surprise there) but scoring the fourth highest 18-49 rating on the broadcast networks so far this week. Big Brother, airing later than usual and opposite heavier competition, slipped to 2.89 million viewers and a 0.61 in the demo.

The Masked Singer had its smallest premiere to date for Fox (4.74 million viewers, 1.11 rating in 18-49) though its demo number still led primetime. Avatar singing competition Alter Ego premiered to 2.93 million viewers and a 0.65 in adults 18-49.

At NBC, Chicago Fire had the night’s biggest total viewer tally with 7.28 million (to go with a 0.86 in adults 18-49). Chicago Med drew 6.81 million people and a 0.78 in the demo, while Chicago Fire had 6.54 million viewers and a 0.87 in adults 18-49 — the best first-night demo rating for a scripted show so far this week.

On cable, TNT’s All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite led the 18-49 rankings with a 0.48. Fox News’ The Five continued its run as the total-viewer leader (3.43 million). FX’s American Horror Story was the top scripted show on cable with a 0.29 in adults 18-49 and 732,000 viewers.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.