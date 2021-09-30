TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Edges ‘Survivor’ for Demo Lead

The Masked Singer scored the narrowest of victories over Survivor among adults 18-49 in Wednesday’s ratings, though the latter drew substantially more total viewers. NBC’s trio of Dick Wolf-produced Chicago dramas drew the three biggest total audiences in primetime, and ABC’s comedies all declined some in their second week.

Fox’s The Masked Singer earned a 1.01 rating among adults 18-49, edging the 1.0 for Survivor — which equates to a difference of about 11,000 viewers in the key ad demographic. In total viewers, the two unscripted shows switched spots, with Survivor averaging 5.9 million on CBS to 4.55 million for The Masked Singer.

The season finale of Big Brother finished third in primetime among adults 18-49 with a 0.94 and averaged 3.57 million viewers for CBS. Fox got a 0.47 in the demo and 2.46 million viewers from Alter Ego, down from 0.65 and 2.93 million for its premiere last week.

Chicago Fire was Wednesday’s top scripted show by a wide margin, leading all of primetime in total viewers (7.36 million, up about 80,000 vs. last week) and posting a 0.85 rating in the 18-49 demo. Chicago Med (6.71 million, 0.74) and Chicago PD (6.22 million, 0.76) finished second and third in total viewers for the night.

ABC’s comedy block slipped by a collective 9 percent in viewers (3.14 million to 2.87 million) to and 21 percent in adults 18-49 (0.61 to 0.48). The Goldbergs (3.17 million, 0.55), The Wonder Years (2.69 million, 0.5), The Conners (3.47 million, 0.51) and Home Economics (2.14 million, 0.36) all came down from last week’s debuts. A Million Little Things was about even in viewers (2.05 million vs. 2.09 million last week) and ticked up by a couple hundredths of a point to 0.31 among adults 18-49.

On cable, Fox News’ The Five was once again the most watched show of the day with 3.43 million viewers. TNT’s AEW: Dynamite led the 18-49 demo with a 0.45, and FX’s American Horror Story was the top scripted show with 687,000 viewers and a 0.26 in the key demo.

