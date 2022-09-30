‘TV’s Top 5’: A Discussion About the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Welcome to the 187th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week, we’re joined by Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall to break down the magazine’s newly published list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time and to find out which show from 2022 could make an argument to join the ranking.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Hannah Gadsby, Interview With the Vampire and Hulu’s affinity for true crime shows lead the week’s top TV headlines.

2. Positive signs

Epix becomes the latest to get the rebranding treatment as, starting in January, the premium cable network and its streaming counterpart will become MGM+. Yes, really.

3. Great TV

Rolling Stone chief TV critic and friend of the 5 Alan Sepinwall joins us this week to discuss the publication’s new list of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time. The discussion includes how the list was crafted, surprising rankings, omissions and much more.

4. The greatest show of 2022?

Sepinwall sticks around for a second topic this week as we shift from the greatest shows of all time to possibly the greatest show of 2022: FX comedy Reservation Dogs. Find out why as the guys go in-depth on the comedy from co-creator Sterlin Harjo that streams on Hulu.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and Hulu’s Ramy.

