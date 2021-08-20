‘TV’s Top 5’: Amanda Peet on ‘The Chair’ and Roles for Women of a Certain Age

Welcome to Episode 133 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

But before we get into this week’s top five topics, Dan and I discuss the latest controversy surrounding Sony’s selection of Mike Richards as the host of Jeopardy‘s daily syndicated series. How much longer can studio stick with him?

As for this week’s five topics, they are:

1. Ryan Murphy’s relationship with … Disney.

The prolific producer remains based at Netflix under a $300 million overall deal but recently scored two more shows at Disney-owned FX under his American Stories franchise: American Love Story and American Sports Story. This segment explores how the spinoffs may impact the business carveouts that top creators like Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and others have when they move from one studio to another.

2. Everything’s not Okay.

Freeform this week canceled Josh Thomas’ critically praised comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay after a two-season run. The series, which ranks as one of Dan’s top shows of the year so far, definitely didn’t end as a finale. This segment explores the state of Freeform and what led to the cancellation.

3. Mailbag!

In a semi-regular segment, Dan and I respond to listener questions. In this segment, we touch on Superman & Lois, Love Island and Big Brother as well as if the days of the 22-episode season have come to an end. If you have questions you’d like to hear us discuss in future episodes, email us at TVsTop5@thr.com.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

This week, we’re joined by Amanda Peet, who is best known for her acting roles in Togetherness, Brockmire, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and more. Peet co-created and serves as showrunner on Netflix dramedy The Chair, the Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass starrer that explores cancel culture and other timely subjects. Peet opens up about working with her husband, David Benioff and his fellow Game of Thrones collaborator Dan Weiss, on the series that marks the duo’s first via their overall deal with the streamer. Peet also gets candid about a lack of roles for women of a certain age and how that inspired her to return to writing.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Spike Lee’s 9/11 doc for HBO, Epix’s Chapawaithe, Showtime’s Work in Progress and The Chair.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5. You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.


