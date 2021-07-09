‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Atypical’ Creator on Bringing Her Netflix Series to an Early End

"Atypical" showrunner Robia Rashid joins the podcast this week to discuss the final season of her Netflix dramedy.

Welcome to Episode 127 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. The return of the overall deal.

Shonda Rhimes inked a new expansive pact with Netflix. The Kings are back in business with CBS Studios with a massive pact. And Netflix continues to poach streamers from other studios. This segment explores the state of each of the deals and looks at who may be next.

2. The curious case of Lovecraft Country.

Showrunner Misha Green wanted another season but HBO passed. What happened? Does the language we use to describe programming — “limited series” and “ongoing drama” — matter anymore?

3. Netflix’s multicam bust.

The streaming giant has canceled five comedies in the past month as it searches for its next multicamera hit. Big stars (Kevin James, Jamie Foxx) don’t seem to help as Netflix attempts to find its next broad-skewing comedy. Does the streamer’s film strategy work in comedy?

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

This week, Atypical showrunner Robia Rashid joins the show to discuss the fourth and final season of her Netflix dramedy. Rashid, a sitcom veteran with credits including The Goldbergs and How I Met Your Mother, opens up about wanting the autism dramedy to run for five seasons, how Sandra Oh nearly starred in the series and if her show could go on with a very natural spinoff seemingly waiting in the wings. “In my head, it was a five-season show,” she says.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of HBO’s The White Lotus and Catch and Kill, The CW’s Wellington Paranormal and more.

Coming next week: We’ll break down the Emmy nominations as preview the Olympics in an age of covid.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribeto the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

