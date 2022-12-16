A Deep Dive Into the Best TV Shows of 2022

'Better Call Saul' is among the best TV shows of the year.

This is our end of 2022 episode and rather than featuring a showrunner interview, we’ve got a supersized conversation between Dan and fellow THR TV critic Angie Han about the year’s best programming. (And yes, while I’m not a critic, I weigh in on a few of my favorites from the year that was.)

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

The Sex Lives of College Girls, the Golden Globe nominations, Dan Levy, Reese Witherspoon, God of War and more lead the week’s top headlines.

2. WTF is going on at HBO Max?

Westworld, Minx and a wave of other programming are disappearing from the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer. So, what’s next? In a word: monetization. This segment explains the how and why of it all.

3. Season in Review

THR East Coast managing editor Jackie Strause joins the show to discuss season two of HBO’s The White Lotus. Warning: spoilers ahead.

4. Best TV of 2022

Looking for something to binge over the holiday break? Boy, do we have you covered! Dan and fellow THR TV critic Angie Han break down their 10 best TV shows of 2022, including a handful of series that ended this year (Better Call Saul, Atlanta, Better Things), a great sophomore comedy (Reservation Dogs) and a slew of first-year gems, many of which you may have missed. Check it out and get your binge on.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Litvinenko on AMC+/Sundance Now, HBO’s Pelosi in the House, and The Recruit and Last Chance U: Basketball, both on Netflix.

Programming note: The next episode of TV’s Top 5 will be Jan. 6. Happy holidays and a safe New Year’s from your friends at TV’s Top 5!