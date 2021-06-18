‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Blindspotting’ Co-Creator on Bringing the Acclaimed Movie to TV

Welcome to Episode 125 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Streaming time slots.

Following the Disney+ announcement that its original series will move to Wednesdays instead of Fridays, this segment explores how much time slots have started to matter for streaming platforms and looks at the various strategies currently employed across the spectrum with an eye on how that could change in the years ahead.

2. Bubble watch.

Manifest is the latest broadcast bubble show to get the ax as this segment explores why its challenging for some shows to make the leap to streaming and easier for others as new business models that were heralded a few years ago are suddenly complicating what it means to shop a series. Plus, which other shows are still being shopped?

3. Batman’s limitations.

The internet blew up this week when the co-creator of HBO Max’s animated DC show Harley Quinn said the comic book behemoth asked them to remove a scene in which Batman, ahem, went there with Catwoman. This segment explores the absurdities of that and looks at the ways in which DC and Marvel are oddly protective of their characters in certain areas but look the other way when it comes to Captain America and Superman murdering thousands of people.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Blindspotting co-creator and co-star Rafael Casal joins the show this week for a compelling conversation about colorism, representation and why he and Daveed Diggs were reluctant to adapt their film for TV. As Casal tells it, execs wanted to tap into Diggs’ Hamilton hot streak and focus the series around the duo. Instead, Casal and Diggs opted to center the story on another character that builds out the Blindspotting world. The series landed at Starz in part because the network had the only Black exec with greenlight power. Casal also opens up about how Blindspotting addresses colorism in an upcoming episode and shares his thoughts on the In the Heights backlash. “It’s a damaging, dangerous narrative and we have to be mindful of that when we say something is for everyone and it’s not,” he says.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of FXX’s Dave, Apple’s Physical and AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Coming next week… an interview with the showrunner of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl update.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribeto the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

