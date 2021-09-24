‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Dear White People’ Bosses on the Musical Final Season

Welcome to Episode 137 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

This week’s five topics are:

1. Could another film and TV production shutdown be around the corner?

Another labor dispute is threatening to shut down the industry again as talks between IATSE, the 150,000-member Hollywood crafts union, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have stalled. A strike-authorization vote is looming as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees seeks what it calls “change that is long overdue in this industry” in as part of negotiations for a new three-year deal. Joining us to break down what’s happening and how it could see film and TV productions shut down for the second time in as many years is Katie Kilkenny, THR’s labor reporter.

2. The Emmys happened.

Netflix earned bragging rights and streamers — along with five shows — dominated the 73rd Primetime Emmys. In this segment, Dan explores how Emmy voters could have embraced other deserving nominees to help make the winners less white and telecast far more engaging.

3. Fall TV is still a thing.

Broadcast television kicked off its annual fall season to little fanfare as viewers — evidenced by the Emmy winners — have shown that streaming is what holds their attention. This segment takes a look at the state of fall TV for the broadcast networks and their (few) promising new arrivals.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore join us this week to discuss the fourth season of Netflix’s Dear White People. The duo open up about the decision to turn the final season of the series into a musical and how much, if any, of the decision was prompted by the racial reckoning that followed the murder of George Floyd. Simien also opens up about how the show has always felt ahead of society and notes that there was a “joke about Trump becoming president in the bible” for the show well before the former Apprentice host moved into politics. “Going through a reckoning while being Black and knowing nothing was changing for good was a spoiler alert I’d been alerted to by being Black. It was odd and surreal and what we wanted to make a season about.” Adds Moore: “I was a different gender when season four started. So much of the show is healing and a big part of that is working things out through our characters. And some of it comes out of necessity.”

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews Foundation, BMF and Midnight Mass.

