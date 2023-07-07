‘TV’s Top 5’: NBCUniversal Shake-Up and Emmy Nominations Preview

Welcome to the 221st episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s episode features a preview of next week’s Emmy nominations, a look at the recently released TCA noms as well as major changes at NBCUniversal. Plus a July TV preview. Here’s how everything plays out:

1. Headlines

It’s cancellation city this week, with news that Sex Education’s end is near, A Black Lady Sketch Show has already wrapped its run, Freeform cutting its scripted originals in half and Showtime dropping a big ax on four shows.

2. Executive Carousel

NBCUniversal took another turn on the executive carousel this week with a major reorganization that better unified its film and TV operations while also giving NBC and Peacock a different creative exec.

3. July TV Preview

The Afterparty, Full Circle, What We Do in the Shadows, Foundation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Justified, Minx, Futurama, Twisted Metal, Dark Winds and This Fool are among the major debuts this month.

4. Awards Season 2023 Kickoff

The Emmy nominations are July 12 but before Dan yells about Rhea Seehorn one final time, the nominations are already out for the Television Critics Association’s annual awards. Can one predict the other?

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on The Horror of Dolores Roach, Last Call and Miracle Workers, plus Lesley’s thoughts on MLB’s All-Star game.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.