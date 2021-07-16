‘TV’s Top 5’: Emmy Noms Decoded; Olympics Preview; Inside ‘Never Have I Ever’s’ Love Triangle

Welcome to Episode 128 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

This week’s five topics are:

1. Emmy nominations.

In this segment, Dan takes a hard look at what the TV Academy got right and the multiple head-scratching nominations that made absolutely no sense at all (sorry not sorry, Emily in Paris).

2. HBO vs. Netflix update.

There’s a new wrinkle in the battle for bragging rights between HBO and Netflix as WarnerMedia submitted — and the TV Academy accepted — a grouping of the premium cable network and it streaming service. This topic goes inside baseball to explore why that matters and how counting nomination by platform is no longer as straight forward as it once was.

3. Olympics preview.

After a year-long delay as a result of the pandemic, the 32nd Summer Olympics formally kick off July 23 in Tokyo, where the Games will be without spectators as covid surges in the host city. The Olympics will move forward while Tokyo is under a state of emergency. Joining the show this week is the great Molly Solomon, who is entering her eighth Olympics — and first as exec producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. In a wide-ranging interview, Solomon — who joins us from Tokyo — opens up about how the pandemic changed NBC’s coverage plans, how the absence of fans will be handled, what will be covered in primetime, how streamer Peacock will cater to the super-fan and which events — and athletes — will make for must-see TV. Plus how will NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympics cover controversy, including increased calls to cancel the Games and more.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Lang Fisher joins the show this week to preview season two of Netflix’s Mindy Kaling comedy Never Have I Ever. Fisher, who has spent the bulk of her career surrounded by producers from The Office with writing gigs on shows including The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, reveals that the love triangle in her Netflix comedy is here for the long haul, how other young adult programs influenced her approach to NHIE and why the show didn’t write the pandemic into its second season.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Never Have I Ever, Dr. Death, Schmigadoon and more.

