Inside TV’s Latest Exec Shuffle; ‘Big Bang’ Secrets Revealed — TV’s Top 5 Podcast

We’re joined this week by Jessica Radloff, the author of a massive oral history on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, who will share the many surprises she discovered while spending more than 115 hours interviewing nearly 40 people, including the cast and creators. Beyond that, it’s another ride on the executive carousel as we take a look at the big changes coming to The CW and Paramount Global.

Here's how this week's episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Chuck Lorre, Frasier, Trevor Noah and Comedy Central, Community and Fox’s big exec change lead a busy week in headlines.

2. Paramount Global loses its top creative

David Nevins, who oversaw Showtime and originals at Paramount+, is leaving the conglomerate after a 12-year run. This segment breaks down the reasoning behind his decision as well as why his exit matters to lovers of premium television programming.

3. The CW loses its top cheerleader

Mark Pedowitz, who served as CEO of the younger-skewing network, is out as station group Nexstar officially takes control of the broadcaster. So what does this mean for what remains of its scripted slate after the wave of mass cancellations in May? Well, they’re safe. For now.

4. Big Bang secrets revealed

Author Jessica Radloff, a senior editor at Glamour who extensively covered the CBS hit, joins us this week to discuss her forthcoming oral history of the comedy favorite. Tune in as she reveals stories behind the cast’s salary renegotiations with CBS (blame Les Moonves!) and more from the actress who nearly played Penny.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on ABC’s Alaska Daily, Peacock’s A Friend of the Family and Showtime’s Let the Right One In.

