‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Hacks’ Creators on Bringing Jean Smart’s Stand-Up Dream to Life

1. Upfronts updates.

Ahead of next week’s formal presentations, the broadcast networks hit the gas with a wave of renewals, cancellations and new series orders as well as some big strategy changes. This segment breaks down the state of all five broadcast networks and some big decisions still up in the air.

2. Farewell, Ellen.

Ellen DeGeneres will wrap her syndicated daytime talk show in 2022 after a 19-season run. In this segment, Dan explores the highs and (low) lows for the host and how reports of toxicity at the show will tarnish her legacy.

3. Farewell, Golden Globes.

Noting that the beleaguered HFPA needs time to create meaningful reform, NBC has decided to not air the Golden Globes in 2021, though the company left the door open for the show to go on in 2023 provided the org can get its act together. In this segment, we ponder what kind of value, if any, there is for previous Golden Globe winners.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky join the show this week to discuss their new HBO Max comedy, Hacks. The showrunning trio open up about casting Jean Smart and what she brings to the role of an aging comedian. The creators also discuss inspiration for the stand-up comedian, bringing Smart’s dream of performing stand-up comedy to life and exploring the generational divide and how women are cast aside while their male counterparts draw acclaim.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of The Underground Railroad and Halston, while also celebrating the legacy of CBS’ Mom, which signed off this week.

