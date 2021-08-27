‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Impeachment’ Creator on Getting Monica Lewinsky’s Story Right

Welcome to Episode 134 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

1. Jeopardy, again.

Mike Richards has stepped down as host. What’s next?

2.Emmys category fraud?

Showtime’s Your Honor was submitted (and ultimately snubbed) for Emmys consideration in the limited series category. Did the cabler commit category fraud? Plus is there a solution for how to avoid conundrums like this?

3. September TV preview.

The end of summer is around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the start of the fall TV season. This segment looks at how the calendar compares to last year’s schedule and looks at a number of high-profile new and returning shows set to bow in the month ahead.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Joining the show this week is Sarah Burgess, the showrunner behind Impeachment: American Crime Story. The playwright opens up about how she approached the Monica Lewinsky-themed season of the Ryan Murphy FX anthology, the years of research she put into the series and the value that came with the show’s delayed release after it was planned to air before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Bob Ross documentary, Clickbait and HBO Max’s The Other Two.

Programming note: TV’s Top 5 will be dark Sept. 3 ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Our next episode will be Sept. 10, when we’ll be joined by Y: The Last Man creator Brian K. Vaughan and showrunner Eliza Clark.