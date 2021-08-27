Skip to main content

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Impeachment’ Creator on Getting Monica Lewinsky’s Story Right

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg welcome 'American Crime Story' showrunner Sarah Burgess and also preview a busy September TV calendar. (And yes, there's more 'Jeopardy' talk.)

Beanie Fieldstein as Monica Lewinsky in
Sarah Burgess joins the podcast this week for a Showrunner Spotlight interview about 'Impeachment: American Crime Story.' Tina Thorpe/FX

Welcome to Episode 134 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Jeopardy, again.
Mike Richards has stepped down as host. What’s next?

2.Emmys category fraud?
Showtime’s Your Honor was submitted (and ultimately snubbed) for Emmys consideration in the limited series category. Did the cabler commit category fraud? Plus is there a solution for how to avoid conundrums like this?

3. September TV preview.
The end of summer is around the corner, which means it’s almost time for the start of the fall TV season. This segment looks at how the calendar compares to last year’s schedule and looks at a number of high-profile new and returning shows set to bow in the month ahead.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.
Joining the show this week is Sarah Burgess, the showrunner behind Impeachment: American Crime Story. The playwright opens up about how she approached the Monica Lewinsky-themed season of the Ryan Murphy FX anthology, the years of research she put into the series and the value that came with the show’s delayed release after it was planned to air before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

5. Critic’s Corner.
As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Bob Ross documentary, Clickbait and HBO Max’s The Other Two.

Programming note: TV’s Top 5 will be dark Sept. 3 ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Our next episode will be Sept. 10, when we’ll be joined by Y: The Last Man creator Brian K. Vaughan and showrunner Eliza Clark.

