‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Lupin’ and ‘We Are Lady Parts’ — Inside the Rise of Global TV

Welcome to Episode 123 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Jupiter’s (Not So Great) Legacy.

This week, Netflix canceled Mark Millar’s big-budget superhero drama less than a month after its premiere. But the streamer still plans to build a franchise out of the canceled superhero drama. Can that strategy work?

2. Inside Netflix’s global strategy.

Longtime Netflix exec Larry Tanz joins the podcast this week to share the streamer’s approach to local language originals, foreign acquisitions and just where the company’s next hit show will come from. With shows like Lupin, Money Heist, Elite and more crossing over and connecting with U.S. audiences, could any of these become the next global franchise for the streaming giant? Plus, how is competition from upstarts like HBO Max impacting the global marketplace for creators?

3. Showrunner Spotlight 1

Lupin co-creator George Kay opens up about part two of the Omar Sy-led Netflix hit. Was the series designed to appeal to global audiences? Kay also shares how the gentleman thief show approaches serious themes like racism and his hopes for turning Lupin into a TV franchise. “There is a part three,” Kay says of continuing the series, noting there have been “good conversations” about potentially building the series into a franchise with spinoffs and/or prequels. “I’m being encouraged to think expansively,” he shares.

4. Showrunner Spotlight 2

We Are Lady Parts creator, writer and director Nida Manzoor joins us to discuss the Channel 4 series that comes to U.S. audiences this week on Peacock. In the interview, the first-time showrunner speaks openly about breaking stereotypes about Muslim women in her comedy about Muslim women who form a punk rock band. “I definitely wanted to show different kinds of Muslim women, none of whom are having a crisis of faith,” she shares of the semi-autobiographical comedy, for which she also penned multiple punk rock songs with her siblings.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of the final season of Feel Good, Lisey’s Story, We Are Lady Parts and Sweet Tooth.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

Coming next week … an interview with the showrunner of Marvel’s third Disney+ series, Loki.