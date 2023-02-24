‘TV’s Top 5’ Mailbag Edition: All Your Burning Questions Answered

During this week's podcast, Dan weighs in on Emmy categories for shows including HBO's 'The White Lotus.'

Welcome to the 203rd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week, we’ve got a supersized Mailbag episode as Dan and I respond to a variety of listener questions covering topics ranging from Emmy categories, the future of AMC and WWE, among others.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

CBS, Outer Banks, the NFL, Waco: The Aftermath, Welcome to Derry and the latest syndication losses lead the week’s top TV industry headlines.

2-4. Mailbag-o-rama

Welcome to a supersized Mailbag segment! We asked for questions and y’all really delivered! This week, Dan and I respond to questions about Paramount+ With Showtime, Arrested Development’s future streaming home, Emmy categories for The White Lotus and HBO’s riches, Mindhunter and the status of AMC’s Soulmates, HBO’s The Idol, Showtime’s I Love That for You and Ziwe, plus will anyone buy AMC or WWE? Have questions or topics you’d like to hear us discuss on future episodes? Like the supersized Mailbag segment? Drop us a note at TVsTop5@thr.com.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Starz’s return to Party Down, Amazon’s The Consultant and Apple’s The Reluctant Traveler.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.