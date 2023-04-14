You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘TV’s Top 5’: Debating Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show

During this week’s podcast, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg break down Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max presentation and are joined by Josh Wigler to discuss the series-changing episode of ‘Succession.’

Harry Potter
'Harry Potter' Courtesy Everett Collection

Welcome to the 209th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

During this week’s episode, we look at the Warner Bros. Discovery investor presentation for Max and are joined by Friend of the 5 Josh Wigler to discuss the game-changing episode of Succession. Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Dick Wolf, a This Is Us duo, Stranger Things, Ziwe, Kim Kardashian and The Resident lead the week’s top industry headlines.

2. Hello, Max

Warner Bros. Discovery execs gathered in Burbank, California, this week to unveil the new name and the larger plans for HBO Max, which in May will become just “Max.” This segment looks at the news that was unveiled — a new Game of Thrones spinoff, another Big Bang Theory chapter and, the week’s biggest news: a Harry Potter live-action TV series. With controversial creator J.K. Rowling attached, this segment largely focuses on all things Potter.

3. Max’s nuts and bolts

After examining the programming strategy, this segment looks at the nuts and bolts of Max: how much it will cost, the changes to the service and much more.

4. Succession spoiler alert!

Spoiler warning: HBO’s Succession delivered the show’s biggest blow in the third episode of its fourth and final season. Friend of the 5 Josh Wigler, who is expertly covering the show for THR.com and Post Show Recaps, joins us to discuss how [spoiler’s] death changes everything for the Emmy-winning drama.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Apple’s The Last Thing He Told Me, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, HBO’s Barry, Hulu’s Am I Being Unreasonable and Freeform’s Single Drunk Female.

