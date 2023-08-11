‘TV’s Top 5’: WGA Negotiator on 100 Days of the Strike and a Path Forward

Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA's negotiating committee, joins 'TV's Top 5' for the second time to discuss the state of the writers strike.

This week, we’re joined by Chris Keyser, the co-chair of the Writers Guild of America’s negotiating committee, to discuss the 100-day marker of the strike and what comes next. Plus Dan and I discuss the Emmys’ move to January and the odd situation of TV’s awards season as well as a busy week for Disney.

1. Mailbag

As the strikes continue to impact dealmaking, we’re answering listener questions each week. This segment explores why shows made for streaming aren’t the answer to the broadcast networks’ fall season programming holes as well as overrated Emmy winners. If you have a question you’d like to hear us discuss in future episodes, email us at TVsTop5@thr.com.

2. Strike Zone: Chris Keyser Interview

If you missed our edited and condensed interview with the co-chair of the WGA’s negotiating committee, tune in for the full 45-minute conversation about the state of the strike and what’s next.

3. Disney Earnings Takeaways

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed plans for the Mouse House to crack down on password sharing as well as raise subscription rates for Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-free tiers, and attempted to smooth over his thoughts on striking writers and actors during a busy earnings call this week.

4. TCA winners

The Bear, Succession and…Mel Brooks (yes, really!) highlight the winners of the 39th annual Television Critics Association Awards. (What, you thought we’d cover the Teen Choice Awards?!)

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on HBO’s Telemarketers and Netflix’s Painkiller.

