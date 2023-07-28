‘TV’s Top 5’: Hollywood Strike Ripples Include Surprise Profits, Scheduling Dilemmas

- Share this article on Facebook
Welcome to the 224th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.
Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).
This week’s episode looks at the latest ripples to stem from Hollywood’s historic dual strike, pays tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor and much more.
Here’s how the episode plays out:
1. Mailbag
With a shortage of deals amid Hollywood’s hot labor summer, we’re answering listener questions each week. This week, we respond to queries about game shows, why actors aren’t promoting previously filmed work and if the Emmys should create an ensemble category. If you have a question you’d like to hear us discuss, email us at TVsTop5@thr.com.
2. RIP, Sinead O’Connor
The Irish singer and activist died this week at the age of 56. This segment looks at the impact that the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer had on our culture and much more.
3. Strike Zone: Studios Flush With Cash
THR media and business writer Alex Weprin joins us to break down why the studios and streamers are suddenly flush with cash and how Wall Street has been responding to the strikes.
4. Strike Zone: Stream It or Shelve It?
With actors unable to promote their shows during the strike and no signs of how long writers and stars will be on the picket lines, TV executives are quietly debating on what to do with completed seasons of scripted originals. Should they air them now, without the marketing prowess that comes with a big-name star promoting them, or shelve it for 2024, when coffers are depleted?
5. Critic’s Corner
As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on Twisted Metal, How to Become a Cult Leader, Dark Winds, This Fool and the final season of How to With John Wilson, among others.
Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.
