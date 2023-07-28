‘TV’s Top 5’: Hollywood Strike Ripples Include Surprise Profits, Scheduling Dilemmas

Welcome to the 224th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

1. Mailbag

With a shortage of deals amid Hollywood’s hot labor summer, we’re answering listener questions each week. This week, we respond to queries about game shows, why actors aren’t promoting previously filmed work and if the Emmys should create an ensemble category. If you have a question you’d like to hear us discuss, email us at TVsTop5@thr.com.

2. RIP, Sinead O’Connor

The Irish singer and activist died this week at the age of 56. This segment looks at the impact that the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer had on our culture and much more.

3. Strike Zone: Studios Flush With Cash

THR media and business writer Alex Weprin joins us to break down why the studios and streamers are suddenly flush with cash and how Wall Street has been responding to the strikes.

4. Strike Zone: Stream It or Shelve It?

With actors unable to promote their shows during the strike and no signs of how long writers and stars will be on the picket lines, TV executives are quietly debating on what to do with completed seasons of scripted originals. Should they air them now, without the marketing prowess that comes with a big-name star promoting them, or shelve it for 2024, when coffers are depleted?

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on Twisted Metal, How to Become a Cult Leader, Dark Winds, This Fool and the final season of How to With John Wilson, among others.

