From Jeff Shell to Tucker Carlson: The Week in Entertainment Layoffs

1. Headlines

The CW, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Batman, Big Mouth, Truth Be Told and Brian Cox lead the week’s top TV headlines.

2. Cable News Changes

It’s been a busy week for cable news networks after CNN dismissed longtime host Don Lemon and Fox News ousted Tucker Carlson.

3. NBCUniversal’s CEO is Out, Too

Speaking of ousters, NBCUniversal delivered a bombshell with news that it has fired CEO Jeff Shell following an investigation that revealed an “inappropriate relationship.” THR editor-at-large Kim Masters joins the podcast to share the inside story.

4. Will Writers Strike?

The contract between the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires May 1 as Tinseltown remains on high alert for a possible writers strike that could begin as soon as May 2. This segment breaks down what’s at stake and much more.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on Citadel, A Small Light, White House Plumbers, Fatal Attraction and Love and Death. Plus Lesley shares her two cents on Netflix’s new baseball cards show.

