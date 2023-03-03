‘TV’s Top 5’: March Preview and the End of ‘Succession’

The end of 'Succession' is one of the five topics on this week's podcast.

Welcome to the 204th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

During this week’s episode, we look at why March is jam-packed with new and returning originals, what’s happening inside HBO’s The Idol and the end of Succession. Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Star Trek: Picard, The Goldbergs, Nic Pizzolatto, Krapopolis, Robert De Niro, Michael Mando and Dead Boy Detectives lead the week in television headlines.

2. March TV preview

Have we mentioned that there’s too much television? Buckle up because March is lined with returning favorites (Ted Lasso, Succession, Yellowjackets, The Mandalorian) and new arrivals (True Lies, Daisy Jones and the Six, Swarm, Lucky Hank) and everything in between. This segment explores why March is just absolutely insane with high-profile shows.

3. The end of Succession

Creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that season four of his Emmy-winning drama series will be its last. In this segment, Dan and I explore why that’s a surprise but also why it was expected. Plus, how should the show end?

4. The Idol

Following a report in THR sibling publication Rolling Stone that explored the behind-the-scenes turmoil on The Idol, HBO and star Lily-Rose Depp have come out in defense of the series after a major creative overhaul.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on CBS’ True Lies, the return of The Mandalorian, Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six, HBO’s Perry Mason and Rain Dogs, and Hulu’s History of the World: Part II.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.