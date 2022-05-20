‘TV’s Top 5’ Podcast: The Upfronts Wrap Edition

Welcome to the 170th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week, Dan and I dedicate the entire episode — save for the Critic’s Corner segment, of course — to the recently concluded upfront presentations. Historically, the upfronts were a week of glitzy and star-studded presentations during which the broadcast networks pitched their fall and midseason schedules to Madison Avenue ad buyers.

This year’s affair, the first in-person gatherings since COVID-19 upended the TV industry, were far from typical as big conglomerates including Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal opted instead to pitch their sprawling portfolios with broadcast coming in largely as an afterthought.

The CW and Fox, meanwhile, opted for more traditional pitches — neither has the types of portfolios of their competitors — though there was still plenty to break down from both.

Here’s how the episode plays out, though the conversation is — as Jeph Loeb would say — all connected. (IYKYK!)

1. NBCUniversal

2. Fox

3. Disney

4. Warner Bros. Discovery/Paramount Global/The CW

5. As usual, we wrap with the Critic’s Corner. This week, he touches on HBO’s George Carlin doc, Peacock’s Angelyne and Amazon’s Night Sky.

