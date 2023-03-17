‘TV’s Top 5’: Will There Be a Writers Strike? A Primer on What’s at Stake

Welcome to the 206th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

During this week’s episode, we look at the possibility of a WGA strike, discuss the full season of HBO’s The Last of Us and look back at the Oscars. Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, A League of Their Own and Citadel, Monk, Willow and Gattaca lead the week’s top industry headlines.

2. Oscar wrap

Was this year’s Academy Awards telecast the Ted Lasso of awards shows? We debate the highs and seemingly lack of lows.

3. Season in Review: The Last of Us

HBO wrapped the first season of its video game adaptation with a harrowing finale that, despite going head-to-head with the Oscars, notched a series high. Joining us to discuss how the season compared with the video game is Friend of the 5 Shannon O’Connor, a writer and social editor for The Daily Beast who covered the series for the site. Plus what does the second video game tell us about what to expect from season two of the HBO take and beyond? Warning: spoilers ahead.

4. Will there be a WGA strike?

THR labor reporter Katie Kilkenny joins the show for an in-depth conversation about the core issues as the Writers Guild of America prepares to open negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a new three-year deal. The wave of so-called “mini-rooms,” overall staff size and basic compensation highlight some of the core issues as the industry braces for a potential work stoppage once the WGA’s current contract expires May 1.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on Amazon’s Swarm, AMC’s Lucky Hank and Netflix’s animated Agent Elvis.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.