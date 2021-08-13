‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator on Celebrating the Complexities of Native Americans

Welcome to Episode 132 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Jeopardy went for the box.

Exec producer Mike Richards is officially the host of the syndicated game show. But producers Sony TV spun reporters and viewers alike that the flagship series would have two hosts, with Big Bang Theory grad Mayim Bialik being tapped to oversee spinoffs and specials. This segment explores why Sony may have opted for the safe bet in Richards (despite his past).

2. The White Lotus return trip on the books.

Mike White’s breakout social satire will return for a second season on HBO after its pandemic experiment of taking over a hotel to film the limited series became a watercooler favorite. This segment takes a look at the anthology approach and previews the season finale.

3. Showrunner Spotlight.

Reservation Dogs co-creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo joins the podcast this week to discuss how his longtime friendship with Taika Waititi helped get the show in the door at FX, why he would have walked away if the comedy wasn’t filmed in Oklahoma and his hopes for how stories about Native Americans can evolve. “Not everyone wants to get shot off a horse,” Harjo says of on-screen stereotypes. “We didn’t survive attempted genocide through being humorless,” he says. “You have to laugh in face of that darkness and find ways to love and survive. That’s what I want to celebrate in Reservation Dogs.”

4. A return to the Nine-Nine.

After being off the air for 16 months, Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned to NBC this week for its final season. The first four episodes of the abbreviated 10-episode run were thrown out after last summer’s racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd. In this, we’re joined by new THR TV critic Angie Han to explore how co-creator/showrunner Dan Goor and his writers attempt to make a comedy about police funny while still addressing the elephant in the room.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Starz’s Heels, Disney+’s What If, Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribeto the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.