‘TV’s Top 5’: An Interview With ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Nominee Brett Goldstein

Welcome to Episode 129 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Netflix earnings.

Subscriber gains grow abroad but drop domestically as the streaming giant looks to a “backweighted” second half of the year and other revenue streams. Plus WarnerMedia offers an update on HBO/HBO Max growth while also pointing to a robust fourth quarter with new and returning shows like Succession and the new Sex and the City. Plus we rant (again) and encourage Netflix to embrace transparency.

2. Olympics kickoff.

Building on last week’s must-listen interview with Olympics exec producer Molly Solomon, this segment explores more of the Peacock strategy and the ways in which the streamer hopes to (finally!) use the Games to put it on the map.

3. COVID protocols.

The guilds and major studios have updated safety protocols for film and TV productions, with producers now having the option to mandate vaccinations for those working in Zone A. With the Delta variant rapidly spreading, is it enough?

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Joining the show this week is Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein, the actor behind Ted Lasso‘s gruff superstar Roy Kent and a writer and co-producer on the acclaimed Apple comedy. Goldstein, who also co-created AMC’s Soulmates, opens up about experiencing Ted Lasso‘s breakout from his attic, the experience of promoting season two (and being recognized), how he never thought the show would become a massive hit and what to expect from season two of the football comedy. Plus Goldstein weighs in on Roy’s relationship with Phoebe, how he landed the role after serving as a member of the show’s writing staff and why the pandemic will never be canon on Ted Lasso.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Ted Lasso, Turner and Hooch and more.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribeto the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

