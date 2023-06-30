‘TV’s Top 5’: The End of ‘The Other Two’ and ‘Reservation Dogs’

Welcome to the 220th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s episode features a look at two beloved comedies and their respective end games and checks in on the latest news in Hollywood’s labor wars. Here’s how everything plays out:

1. Headlines

Ryan Seacrest, the purge at Paramount+, Breeders, From and another beloved CW executive leaving the Nexstar-controlled network lead the week’s top industry headlines.

2. The Other Two hangs it up

Comedy Central-turned-Max cult favorite The Other Two has wrapped its run as this week’s season three finale doubled as a series finale in what the creators called a planned conclusion to the show. At the same time, THR exclusively reported that creators and showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider were the subject of HR complaints that included an investigation that cleared them of any wrongdoing. This segment discusses all of that and more.

3. Reservation Dogs gets FX toast

Creator Sterlin Harjo announced this week that his beloved FX/Hulu comedy series would end with its upcoming third season as the network hailed the series as both historic and groundbreaking. This segment offers a look at the hit series and the decision to conclude the show.

4. Strike Zone

Hollywood’s summer of labor wars continues as the industry nervously awaits word on SAG-AFTRA’s contract, which expires June 30. The performers union told members that talks with the studios and streamers had been “extremely productive” so far while many A-list members of the guild called for leadership to go above and beyond, saying in a letter that “this is not a moment to meet in the middle.”

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on Max’s Ten-Year-Old Tom, Netflix’s American Gladiators docuseries and more.

None