‘TV’s Top 5’: The Latest on J.J. Abrams, ‘Survivor’ and ‘Stranger Things’

This week, Dan and I dedicate the entire episode — save for the Critic’s Corner segment, of course — to answering listener questions as part of our semi-regular Mailbag.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

We’ve reached the post-upfronts lull portion of the TV calendar so the news cycle was relatively slow this week. The biggest headline came last Friday with the news of four key cast departures from Saturday Night Live. Plus Jodie Foster is headed to HBO and more of Heartstopper.

2. Mailbag, part 1

In the first part of our Mailbag episode, we examine the state of abortion on television (looking at you, Young Sheldon), what brands are emerging out of the streaming wars, which shows may have been lost in the May Emmy deadline crunch and what’s next for Keri Russell, Josh Holloway and Jennifer Garner.

3. Mailbag, part 2

The second part of our Mailbag edition looks at the state of Bad Robot on television amid news that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been unhappy with the lack of delivery from the company’s $250 million deal with Bad Robot and discuss some other questionable nine-figure overall deals.

4. Mailbag, part 3

The third Mailbag segment this week sees Dan exploring reality TV staples including the most recent seasons of Survivor, Top Chef and more.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Netflix’s Stranger Things, FX/Hulu’s Pistol and rant about the absurdity of Lucasfilm’s short-sighted strategy of keeping Obi-Wan Kenobi from critics and press. (The strategy, it’s worth noting, means Dan can’t review the show this week and we couldn’t have the showrunner on because we need to see episodes before we book our guests.)

