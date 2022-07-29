A Trip Inside Peacock’s Mystery Comedy ‘The Resort’

Welcome to the 179th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we’re joined by Palm Springs writer Andy Siara to discuss his new time loop show, Peacock’s mystery comedy The Resort.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Krysten Ritter, Jeopardy, For All Mankind, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston and Samantha Bee lead the week in TV headlines.

2. San Diego Comic-Con headlines

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are returning to The Walking Dead but in a limited series and not a slate of feature films. Sarah Michelle Gellar is trading in vampires for wolves and Marvel unveils how its TV fare fits into phases five and six as we break down the big take-aways from SDCC.

3. WWE’s Scandal

Friend of the 5 and Wrestle Buddies co-host Chris Hayner joins the show to explain how the Vince McMahon scandal is impacting the present and future of WWE. How does his exit impact what fans will see on TV? Will the company be sold? Tune in.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Andy Siara, who earned a WGA nomination for his screenplay for Hulu’s Palm Springs, joins us to go inside his Peacock mystery comedy series The Resort, starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. Siara opens up about how the eight-episode, half-hour series isn’t what audiences expect. “Audiences are trained to see multiple timeline stories … we are waiting for that story of blood, death and murder,” he says. “This is not a story about blood death and murder; it’s a love story.”

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. In this episode, he weighs in on Apple’s Surface, Netflix’s Keep Breathing, Peacock’s The Resort and FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs.

You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you'd like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.