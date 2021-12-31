‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld and Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, listen here.)

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. TV’s Most Anticipated New Scripted Series.

The battle for the Iron Throne begins as Halo, Lord of the Rings and House of the Dragon duke it out to be the next broad-skewing genre hit with audiences and awards voters. Other new arrivals include Inventing Anna from Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy’s Monster, plus new takes on A League of Their Own, Bel-Air and Queer as Folk. Plus The Sandman, Pam & Tommy, Winning Time, Peacemaker and so much more. How many of these can deliver on the buzz?

2. TV’s Most Anticipated Returning Scripted Series.

Atlanta, Stranger Things, Russian Doll, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Better Call Saul and many more finally return to screens following their years-long delays, some the result of the pandemic. This segment looks at the busy year to come for a slew of high-profile awards favorites — looking at you, The Crown — and other critical darlings that we just can’t wait to have back in our lives.

3. TV Favorites Saying Farewell in 2022.

Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, This Is Us, Better Things, Search Party, The Expanse and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, among scores of others, will wrap their runs in the year ahead.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

In a new TV’s Top 5 annual tradition, we’re joined by Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg to preview the new season of the Karate Kid update. The showrunning trio open up about bringing back a villain from Karate Kid 3 in season four, the state of the Miyagi-verse and if they’re Team Tory or Team Sam. (Check out our interview with the guys about season three of Cobra Kai in episode 101, from Jan. 1, 2021, here.)

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, the Harry Potter reunion on HBO Max, Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Women of the Movement, NBC’s American Auto and Grand Crew and CBS’ Good Sam.

