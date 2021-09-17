‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Wonder Years’ Creator on Exploring Racism and Political Turmoil in ABC Update

Welcome to Episode 136 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Ted Lasso praise and raises.

The stars and writers of Apple’s breakout comedy cashed in with big raises for season three as the tech company and producers Warner Bros. TV also renegotiate linear rights to the show that could see the award-winning series air on TBS, TNT or The CW. Plus Ted Lasso scores big wins at the TCA Awards.

2. Emmys preview.

Ahead of Sunday’s Primetime Emmys ceremony, we take a look at who could win in the big categories, plus Angry Dan returns to air some grievances about the guest acting winners.

3. Grey’s Anatomy‘s secrets uncovered.

Friend of the 5 and EW editor at large Lynette Rice joins us this week for an interview about her forthcoming Grey’s Anatomy book that includes revelations that Patrick Dempsey was originally fired from the show following “HR issues.” Rice opens up about the years-long process of writing the book, the wide-range of people related to the show she spoke with and other big reveals.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

Comedy veteran Saladin K. Patterson joins us for a wide-ranging interview about ABC’s upcoming update of The Wonder Years. Patterson, who has worked on The Big Bang Theory, Frasier, The Bernie Mac Show, The Last O.G. and Dave, opens up about the origins of the update from exec producer Lee Daniels, the personal stories he brought to the show and why he wanted to be sure it tackled subjects that remain relevant today. “I made clear that we have to touch what it’s like as Black family. I’d lose black cred, if I didn’t touch on that stuff; it scared them a bit. Fred Savage and I were on the same page. The way we got them on board was saying at the end of the day, this will always be a show about someone remembering what it was like to be 12. The stuff that we tackle — racism and political turmoil — would be tackled but always from what it meant to this 12-year-old as he discovered how to understand the world around him.”

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of The Morning Show, The Lost Symbol, The Wonder Years and more.

