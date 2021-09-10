‘TV’s Top 5’: Inside the Long Path to ‘Y: The Last Man’

"Y: The Last Man" duo Brian K. Vaughan and Eliza Clark join the podcast this week for a Showrunner Spotlight interview.

This week’s five topics are:

1. Jeopardy, again.

You tweeted and we delivered. After TV’s Top 5 was off last week, we’re responding to listener interest with a catch-up segment touching on the news that showrunner Mike Richards was let go from both Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

2. RIP, Michael K. Williams.

Dan pays his respects to the brilliant and Emmy-nominated actor from Lovecraft Country, Boardwalk Empire and The Wire.

3. Mr. Smith looking for a new Mrs.

Fleabag favorite Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series after experiencing creative differences with co-star/co-creator Donald Glover. This segment looks at what happened.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.

After a more than decade-long development process that saw the beloved Y: The Last Man move from feature film to TV with scores of different writers, producers and stars attached, Brian K. Vaughan joins the show this week alongside showrunner Eliza Clark to discuss the road to FX on Hulu and what’s next. “It turns out to be challenging subject matter,” Vaughan tells us. Vaughan notes that film takes chopped his source material down to the point where it “lost everything” and it was bordering on “becoming cartoonish.” “It can only be on television,” he says. Clark, meanwhile, says she’s been a fan of the comics for more than a decade and was interested in exploring society’s conversation about how gender has changed in the past 20 years. “I didn’t want to change Y but wanted to take ideas that were so potent 20 years ago and move them into the world we’re living in now,” she shares, adding that she envisions Y as a five-season, 50-episode series.

5. Critic’s Corner.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man, Showtime’s American Rust and HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, among others.

Programming note: Joining us next week will be Saladin K. Patterson, showrunner of ABC’s The Wonder Years update.