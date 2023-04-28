‘Twisted Metal’ Series Gets Peacock Premiere Date, Teaser

John Doe, the protagonist in Twisted Metal, will hit the road in late July — and he’s bringing a CD of late ’90s jams with him

Peacock has announced a July 27 premiere date for its series adaptation of the popular PlayStation franchise. Anthony Mackie heads the cast as John Doe, a “motor-mouthed outsider” tasked with delivering a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Peacock’s first teaser for the series (watch it below) shows Mackie’s character arming his vehicle for battle, and also rocking out to Len’s “Steal My Sunshine.”

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Thomas Haden Church also star. Pro wrestler Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) will embody the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, while Will Arnett supplies the voice. Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans and Lou Beatty Jr. have guest roles.

“This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever,” showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said in a statement. “But there’s hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them.”

Twisted Metal comes from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television. Smith (Cobra Kai) is the showrunner and writer. He executive produces with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool), on whose original idea the show is based; Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Peter Principato of Artists First; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios; and Mackie.

Watch the teaser below.