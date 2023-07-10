‘Twisted Metal’ Trailer Showcases Anthony Mackie, Mayhem

Peacock has released a trailer for its forthcoming series Twisted Metal — two of them, actually, one of which is billed as a “clean version” and bleeps out a number of profanities.

But if you’re interested in a series based on the Twisted Metal video game series, a few curse words probably aren’t going to be an issue.

The trailer offers a much larger look at the series, which stars Anthony Mackie as delivery driver John Doe, than an earlier teaser did. John sets the scene with voiceover narration: “Twenty years ago, the world fell to shit. Cities put up walls to protect themselves and threw the criminals out to fight over what was left.”

John is hired (by guest star Neve Campbell’s character) to pick up and deliver a package to New San Francisco. Along the way, he takes on a passenger (Stephanie Beatriz) — who hitches a ride at gunpoint — and deals with various psychopaths, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (played by pro wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett).

Thomas Haden Church also stars, and the guest cast includes Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans and Lou Beatty Jr. in addition to Campbell.

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television produce the series. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is the showrunner and writer. He executive produces with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool), on whose original idea the show is based; Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Peter Principato of Artists First; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios; and Mackie.

Peacock noted that all work on the show was completed in March, before writers went on strike against studios and streamers.

Twisted Metal premieres July 27 on Peacock. Watch the explicit trailer below; if you happen to be out in public without headphones or something, the bleeped version is linked at the top of the post.