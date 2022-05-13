Tyler Hoechlin Joins ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Cast

Tyler Hoechlin has signed onto the Teen Wolf revival movie.

Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale in the upcoming Pararmount+ film.

Hoechlin was one of a trio of notable holdouts from the reunion cast, along with Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

The studio says “additional names” will be announced.

Other previously announced names include Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

Cho reportedly refused to return because she was offered only half the salary compared to her three female former series regular co-stars, according to a Deadline report.

While O’Brien confirmed to Variety in March that he won’t be in the film, saying, “It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continues. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Titled Teen Wolf The Movie, here’s the story description: “The full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Jeff Davis is returning to write and produce the film, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.